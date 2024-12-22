First of its kind faecal sludge treatment plant begins functioning in Amta

Kolkata: The first of its kind faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) in rural Bengal that has come up at Dharapara under Jhamtia gram panchayat in Amta II block in Howrah on a 3 bigha land has started functioning.

Panchayat samitis of Amta I , Amta II, Udaynarayanpur and Bagnan I blocks have been covered under this project .

Amta II block panchayat samiti has executed the project with due approval of the state Panchayats and Rural Development (P &RD) department. The cost for the project with capacity of 12 KLW is Rs 1.89 crore. “The faecal waste will be collected from septic tanks and wells of households and then transported by cesspool vans and dumped at this site. The FSTP will automatically process the sludge into organic fertilizer,” said Amta MLA Sukanta Paul.

Paul, accompanied by senior officials from the district administration, local rural body and Unicef which is providing technical expertise for the project visited the site on Friday to mark the functioning of the FSTP.

It will be inaugurated formally within some days.

Besides Unicef, Bengaluru based CDD India has provided technical assistance for the project. “We have plans to develop a waste management hub on this site. All types of waste management infrastructure and work being executed under Mission Nirmal Bangla will be exhibited here. Projects associated with solid waste management, plastic waste as well as grey water management will come up here in future,” a senior official from the state Panchayat department said.