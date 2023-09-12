First meet of Rogi Kalyan Samity of Jalpaiguri Med College held

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Medical College authorities have decided to invite honorary members to join the Rogi Kalyan Samity (Patient Welfare Committee) in an effort to enhance patient care.



The inaugural meeting of this committee took place on Tuesday, marking the first gathering since the establishment of the medical college in Jalpaiguri. The meeting was attended by Jalpaiguri MLA and the newly-appointed chairman of the Patient Welfare Committee Pradeep Kumar Verma.

During the meeting, various issues were discussed, with primary focus on improving patient care.

One significant concern raised was the lack of inquiries from families after a patient’s admission to the hospital which often results in patients being kept in the hospital even after recovery.

Verma said: “This marks the first meeting of the Patient Welfare Committee since the establishment of the medical college. To further enhance patient care, we plan to invite distinguished members from various backgrounds. We will also try to effectively address different issues at hand.”