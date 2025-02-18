First-ever Terai Himalayan Festival to be held on Feb 23

Siliguri: The city of Siliguri is all set to host the first Terai Himalayan Festival on February 23. Organised by Darjeeling District Administration, Siliguri Metropolitan Police and Siliguri Municipal Corporation, this grand street festival aims to bring the community together in a spectacular celebration of the cultural diversity of the district.

The festival will take place along the stretch from Sevoke More to Mahatma Gandhi More (Airview More) and will be divided into two key components: Happy Street (12 pm to 10 pm) and Cultural Programme (6 pm onwards).

This unique initiative seeks to provide a dynamic platform for local artists, musicians and craftsmen while fostering social harmony, promoting tourism and enhancing the cultural heritage of the region.

The festival boasts an impressive lineup of performances, with some of the biggest names in entertainment set to grace the stage: Super Singer Subhash Biswakarma will captivate the audience with his soulful melodies. Performance by T.R.A.P Band will be there.

“The Terai Himalayan Festival is not just about music and performances; it is a full-day experience offering diverse attractions for people of all ages. Highlights include cultural performances and traditional dances by artists from across North Bengal, showcasing the region’s rich heritage. Live interactive activities, including hands-on clay pottery sessions, allowing visitors to experience local craftsmanship firsthand, will also be there. A unique fashion show featuring adorable grandparent-grandchild duos will be performed,” said Preeti Goyel, District Magistrate of Darjeeling.

Artistic displays, paintings and graffiti, pet shows, puppet shows, karaoke, jugglers, mascots, magicians, fun games designed for children and families will be there, including baby crawl competitions, Totta Pandit performances, Zumba sessions, flash mobs, etc.

“With an array of cultural, artistic, and entertaining activities, the Terai Himalayan Festival promises something for everyone,” said the Mayor.