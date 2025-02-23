First-ever Terai Himalayan Festival a resounding success in Siliguri

Siliguri: Siliguri witnessed an unforgettable celebration of culture, vibrancy and community spirit on Sunday as the first ever Terai Himalayan Festival took place, drawing a massive crowd and leaving the citizens of the region in high spirits.

The event, organised by the Darjeeling District Administration, Siliguri Metropolitan Police and Siliguri Municipal Corporation became an instant success.

From afternoon till night, the streets of Siliguri were transformed into a hub of energy and excitement, as people gathered to enjoy a range of events and activities.

The event was inaugurated by Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, Anit Thapa, the Chief Executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Papiya Ghosh, the president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress, C Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police, Preeti Goyal, the District Magistrate (DM) of Darjeeling and other officials.

“We are happy to see such enthusiasm among the people of Siliguri. We will try to organise such events every year,” said the Mayor.

Preeti Goyal expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response from the citizens saying: “Our aim was to celebrate the diversity of our culture together in one place. We are very thankful to the people for their participation.”

The stretch from Sevoke More to Airview More was beautifully decorated, with 40 stalls showcasing a variety of items including food, handcrafted goods, paintings. In addition to these stalls, small stages were set up along the road, along with a selfie corner, various games and fun rides for children. Cultural programmes were performed by different cultural groups who highlighted their traditions through dance, songs and many more.

The festival, which began at noon, took place in phases, keeping the crowd engaged throughout the day. The event lineup included Zumba performance, baby crawl competition, pet show and grandparent-kid fashion show. Following these activities, a captivating cultural programme, with performances by the famous band T.R.A.P. held at the main stage at Airview More.

To ensure safety, a large police force was deployed on the road. Special traffic management was in place to ensure smooth traffic flow.