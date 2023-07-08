‘First-ever population estimate of Himalayan Black Bear count is 30’

Kolkata: The first-ever population estimation of Himalayan Black Bear in Bengal using the hair corral method of sample collection has found the total count to be 30.



The number of males and females are 18 and 11 respectively while the sex of one individual could not be determined.

The design and implementation of the new method were done in-house while DNA analysis was carried out at CCMB (CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology), Hyderabad.

A total of 120 samples were collected by forest department personnel by using trap stations from Buxa Tiger Reserve, Gorumara National Park, Jaldapara National Park, Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary, Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary and Neora Valley National Park and sent to CCMB for DNA analysis. Eighteen samples were found to be inadequate and DNA could be extracted from 102 samples.

“We shall develop management intervention based on this study for Himalayan Black Bear.We shall also conduct a more comprehensive exercise next year,” Debal Roy, state Chief Wildlife Warden said.

He added that as the first ever study was more of a technology demonstration, the entire area of the animals’ probable habitat was not covered. The total number will increase when hair corral samplers will be placed all over the potential habitat.

Bengal happens to be the first state in the country to do a survey of Himalayan Black Bear. The state Forest department initiated the study as it was concerned over the rising incidents of straying of the animal in the foothills and plains of North Bengal over the last two years. In 2021, there were 40 incidents of straying and in 2022, till the sample collection exercise began there were 22 such straying.

These species had entered into human habitat and had feasted on small animals like goats, hare and livestock too. There has been a single instance when a person was killed in a bear attack. The bears normally live at an height of 12000 feet but descend another 5000 feet during winter for having calorie rich food so that they can go for peaceful hibernation which normally lasts for two months.

During this period they hardly take water and defecate. In the last two years particularly, it has been found that they are descending further. Two types of Bear are found in Bengal which includes Himalayan Black Bear and Sloth Bear.