First-ever Int’l Sports Film Festival to begin in Siliguri

SILIGURI: Siliguri is set to host its first-ever International Sports Film Festival, organised by Siliguri Cine Society and Federation of Film Societies of India, with the concept developed by the Social Sports Foundation (SSF). The festival will take place from March 21 to 23 at the Ramkinkar Exhibition Hall, Dinabandhu Manch in Siliguri.

The event will showcase a curated selection of 12 films that explore the world of sports, featuring works from India and abroad including India, Kazakhstan, the United States of America, Iran and Sri Lanka. Notably, all of the films have received accolades in various international competitions, highlighting the global recognition and high-quality content presented.

The screenings will run daily from 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Rongon Majumder, secretary of the Social Sports Foundation said: “The SSF initiated the International Sports Film Festival of India in Kolkata in 2023, and after its grand success, we decided to expand it to other cities. This year, Siliguri is to host the first edition and we plan to take it to other locations like Shantiniketan, Midnapore, Jamshedpur, New Delhi, Lucknow and Port Blair in the coming months.”

A road show titled “Walk for Sports” will also take place in Siliguri on March 20, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of sports in daily life and the upcoming festival.

Among the diverse selection of films, two titles stand out for their focus on the LGBTQ community: ‘I Am Bonnie’ from India and ‘Forward Drive’ from Sri Lanka. Both films delve into the intersection of sports and identity, offering unique perspectives that the organisers believe will resonate with audiences.

Pradip Nag, the organising secretary highlighted the importance of sports and film together. He said: “Films should be watched in theaters, not on mobile phones. Therefore, we are organising this festival to compile excellent movies to attract people to theaters.”