First-ever ‘bathymetric survey’ of Rabindra Sarobar begins Friday

Kolkata: The first-ever bathymetric survey of the 72-acre Rabindra Sarobar waterbody is set to begin on Friday. Preparations began on Wednesday with an on-site inspection conducted by the School of Water Resource Engineering, in the presence of officials from the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of the lake.

“The team identified locations for grid formation to carry out the bathymetric survey, with many grids planned around the islands within the waterbody. In addition to mapping the lakebed, they will also test water quality at various points, including areas near the clubs at Rabindra Sarobar, as part of a comprehensive report,” said a KMDA official.

The bathymetric survey, which maps the depths and shapes of underwater terrain, helps illustrate the landscape beneath the water’s surface. It involves sending ultrasonic rays into the water, with the depth determined based on the time it takes for the ray to return.

The seven-day survey at Rabindra Sarobar will be conducted under the leadership of Professor Asis Majumdar from the School of Water Resource Engineering.

Bathymetry is a crucial part of the comprehensive water quality assessment of Rabindra Sarobar, which has been undertaken by KMDA for the first time in several years. As part of the overall testing, sediment analysis has already been carried out by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

Rabindra Sarobar has not undergone proper desilting in at least two to three decades. Only the edges of the waterbody have seen occasional removal of accumulated sludge.

Last year, an NGO filed a petition with the NGT highlighting the lake’s deteriorating condition due to the absence of desilting. In response, an expert committee initiated plans for a comprehensive water quality survey.

“With the survey findings, we can consult the NGT on eco-friendly dredging methods. Currently, machinery that pollutes is banned in the lake,” the official said.