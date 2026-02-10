First CBSE school of Ramakrishna Mission opened at Jhargram

Kolkata: The Ramakrishna Mission has inaugurated the primary section of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith at Srirampur in Jhargram, where the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum will be followed. The school is the first English-medium CBSE institution run by the Ramakrishna Mission in West Bengal.



The foundation stone of the primary section was laid in Ward 16 of Jhargram Municipality by Swami Alokeshananda, Assistant Secretary of the Jhargram branch of the Mission. Teaching through the English medium began a year ago, while the formal inauguration was held on Sunday.

Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, who formally inaugurated the institution, said special attention would be paid to its development. “We have started the primary section and received an overwhelming response. Our thrust will be on holistic education with moral and character development,” he said.

Construction of the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith building began in September 2024 on a 10-acre plot adjacent to the Jhargram Ramakrishna Mission Ashram sub-centre in the Srirampur area. The single-storey building was completed by March 2025, and academic activities commenced from April 2025.

Admissions were initially opened for Classes I to IV in the previous academic session, with the current student strength standing at 160. From the 2026–27 academic year, arrangements will be made for 400 students from Classes I to V, beginning in April, with two sections in each class.

Nursery-level classes will commence from the 2027–28 academic year.

The three-storey building houses 16 classrooms, a laboratory, a multipurpose hall, a library, science laboratories, a computer room and administrative offices.

The Ramakrishna Mission runs 12 schools in West Bengal, the most popular being those at Narendrapur and Purulia. These institutions were set up by Swami Lokeswarananda Ji and Swami Hiranmoyanandaji in the late 1950s. The Mission also runs degree colleges across the country. In West Bengal, it has three autonomous degree colleges at Narendrapur, Rahara and Vidyamandira, besides Belur Math.