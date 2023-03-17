First Bharat Gaurav train service for Telangana-Andhra to begin March 18

New Delhi: The first Bharat Gaurav train for Telangana-Andhra Pradesh will depart from Secunderabad on Saturday, taking passengers on a tour of important religious, historical and cultural sites in northern and eastern parts of the country, the railway ministry said. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will start the ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kasi-Ayodhya” from the Secunderabad railway station, it said. “This is the first ‘Originating Bharat Gaurav Train’ from the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This tourist circuit train will take rail passengers to some of India’s most ancient and significant places in eastern and northern parts of the country,” the ministry said in a statement.



The next train from the two states will run on April 18 and follow the same itinerary as the first, it said. The national transporter has introduced Bharat Gaurav trains to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage by connecting important historical, cultural and religious places through the railway service. Till date, 26 trips of Bharat Gaurav trains have been operated and these have covered around 22 states and four Union Territories.

‘Yatris’ (passengers) of the train departing on March 18 (Saturday) will get a unique opportunity to visit Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of eight nights and nine days, according to the statement.

For ease, boarding and de-boarding facility has been given at nine important stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it said. The first trip has seen a “humongous” response with all seats being booked for this journey and passengers availing the facility from all stopping stations, the statement said.

The train provides holistic services to passengers, taking care of all their travel related needs, the railways said. “The tour package includes facilities, accommodation facility, wash and change facilities, catering arrangements, services of professional and friendly tour escorts,” the statement said.