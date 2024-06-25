First autism clinic inaugurated at Balurghat District Hosp

BALURGHAT: In a significant step towards improving healthcare for children with autism, Balurghat District Hospital has inaugurated its first-ever ‘Autism Clinic.’ Located on the second floor of the hospital building, this new facility aims to provide much-needed local treatment options for children with autism spectrum disorders.

On its opening day, the clinic welcomed 18 children, with two of them identified as having autism. These children will receive counseling and ongoing treatment in the coming days, eliminating the need for families to travel to distant cities for specialised care. Previously, parents had to seek treatment in places like Calcutta and Siliguri.

Many children in the region exhibit symptoms associated with autism, such as difficulty focusing on studies, sudden behavioural changes and unusual social interactions. Until now, these children had limited access to local support and treatment.

According to hospital sources, children suspected of having autism will be referred directly to the clinic through Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres. Initially, these children will receive counselling every Thursday at the District Autism Centre, followed by specialised treatment tailored to their needs.

Krishnandu Bikas Bagh, superintendent of the hospital, expressed his satisfaction with the new clinic. “Children will be counselled here and treated through various types of therapy. This centre will provide services every Thursday. On the first day, we had 18 children, among whom two showed symptoms of autism.”