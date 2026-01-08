Firing on migrant workers, armed robbery spark tension in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: Two migrant workers were seriously injured after being fired upon by miscreants at Niyamatpur under Goalpokhar Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday evening, triggering tension in the area. In a separate incident the same evening, armed miscreants robbed a woman jewellery shop owner at gunpoint in Ramganj under Islampur Police Station, further heightening fear among residents.

The injured migrant workers were identified as Manjur Alam (28) and Mahammad Irfan (25), residents of Satvita in Goalpokhar. According to local sources, the duo were travelling on a motorcycle when they were chased by miscreants near Niyamatpur. The attackers suddenly opened fire with shotguns, leaving both youths grievously injured. Hearing their cries, locals rushed to the spot, rescued them and admitted them to Islampur Sub Divisional Hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Mahammad Irfan, speaking from his hospital bed, said that he had recently returned home after working in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. “In the evening, I was returning with my friend, who is also a migrant worker, when two unknown persons chased us on a bike and suddenly fired at us. We do not know who they were or why they attacked us,” he alleged.

NT Bhutia, Inspector-in-Charge of Goalpokhar Police Station said: “Police have started an investigation. We are probing all possible angles and are confident that the miscreants will be arrested soon.”

Meanwhile, in another incident, armed miscreants robbed Arati Das, a jewellery shop owner, at gunpoint at Deshbandhu Para in Ramganj on Tuesday evening. According to police, the incident occured when Das was returning home after closing her shop, carrying a substantial quantity of silver ornaments along with a staff member. Three miscreants allegedly followed them in the dark and attacked her at the gate of her house, snatching the bag of ornaments. The criminals fired two rounds in the air to create panic and fled. When a staff member tried to resist, he was also assaulted.

Arati Das said that the incident has left her traumatised. “They suddenly attacked me and escaped after firing shots,” she added. Police have launched an investigation.