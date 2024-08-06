Firing at businessman case: Shooter arrested

Kolkata: Barrackpore City Police has arrested the shooter who had fired at the Belgharia automobile businessman Ajay Mondal from Chayanpur in Daltonganj of Jharkhand and brought him to the city on Monday on transit remand.



On June 15 afternoon, when the businessman was going to Domjur in his car, about six rounds were fired at him which hit the car. After the incident, Mondal approached the cops of Belgharia police station. While Mondal was sitting in front of the police officers, he reportedly got a call from a dreaded gangster Subodh Singh who was in Beur Jail then.

At present Singh is in police custody as he was brought from Beur Jail for his involvement in the shootout case as well as several other cases. During probe, cops had arrested seven persons till Sunday.

On Sunday the shooter identified as Uttam Prasad was arrested from Chayanpur of Daltonganj in Jharkhand and has been brought to Belgharia on transit remand.

On Monday in a press conference arranged by the police, Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore Alok Rajoria said that so far eight persons have been arrested while four more who are in several jails would be brought on the basis of shown arrest prayer if granted by the court. According to Rajoria, before committing the crime, the accused persons were staying at a rented place in Bally. They had made recce of the Belgharia and Rathtala area multiple times before

the shootout.

“We have completely solved the case. The process of collecting voice samples regarding a voice match with phone call recording will be initiated soon. We will try to submit the chargesheet and start the trial soon,” said Rajoria.