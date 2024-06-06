Firhad Hakim warns against use of plastic, bats for saving water bodies

Kolkata: On World Environment Day, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim urged citizens to boycott shops which are selling items in plastics below 70 microns while urging people to take responsibility in saving their local ponds.



The Mayor, along with other Member-Mayor-In-Councils (MMICs) such as Debashish Kumar from Parks and Squares department and Swapan Samaddar of Environment department, conducted an awareness rally.

Before the rally, the Mayor said: “KMC or the state government alone cannot save the environment. People need to show awareness. Boycott shops which are selling plastics below 70 microns, inform the police if it comes to your notice. Plastic has become a big threat to the environment. Scattered plastic on the ground is also blocking rainwater from seeping into the earth.” He added that even animals are affected when they accidentally ingest plastic which are randomly discarded while sea and oceans too are getting polluted with the same.

Further, the Mayor stressed on planting more trees. The KMC has already planned a mass plantation of saplings in the city after many trees got uprooted in the Cyclone Remal.

Hakim also said that the KMC has been able to improve the air pollution in the city with a strategic approach.

He said now Kolkata is one of the main metropolitans in India which have clean air.

“We have been able to improve air quality by 40 per cent,” Hakim said.

The Mayor also stressed on saving water bodies and warned against filling up ponds. He urged people that they must take responsibility for saving their local ponds. “No water bodies should be filled up for real estate purposes,” Hakim warned.