Firhad Hakim inaugurates Engineers’ Day programme

kolkata: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim who is also the Mayor of Kolkata, inaugurated the Engineers’ Day programme on Friday at the Dhonodhanya Auditorium.



The programme was organised by the Progressive United Engineers Association.

During his speech, Hakim appreciated the efforts of the engineers in their day-to-day work. “We want to make new flyovers, new cities, new townships but you are the main part of the whole planning and implementation. I am associated with the departments and Kolkata Municipal Corporation which are engineer dependent which is why I know the hardships you face. Today is the day to appreciate your works,”Hakim said.

He further stated that people use flyovers which makes their travel easy and comfortable but nobody thinks about the engineers. “Don’t be disheartened. Your creation will be remembered,” Hakim added.

Apart from the minister, many eminent personalities like ISRO scientist Subhradip Dey, Judicial Secretary Siddhartha Kanjilal and others were present during the programme.