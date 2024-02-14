Firhad Hakim admitted to pvt hosp following dehydration

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim was admitted to a private hospital on EM Bypass late on Monday night after he complained about dehydration. His health condition is stated to be stable now.

According to sources, Hakim fell ill late on Monday night. He had complained about fatigue, weakness and severe dehydration. His family members took him to the hospital without wasting any time. Doctors examined his health and he was admitted to the hospital. It was leant that his complications were triggered mainly due to

dehydration. According to the hospital, he was found to have mild electrolyte imbalance.

He will be released after some radiological investigations are conducted on him, said a press statement issued by the hospital on Tuesday.