Fires in New Market & Gariahat spark panic, no injuries reported

Kolkata: Two separate fire incidents in Kolkata’s New Market and Gariahat areas sparked panic on Sat-urday, although no injuries were reported in either case.

The first fire broke out at approximately 8:30 am at a roadside fast-food stall on Hogg Street, near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation office in the New Market area. The blaze spread rapidly, engulfing the area in thick white smoke, which alarmed local residents and shopkeepers.

Five fire tenders were dispatched, and the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes, by 9:15 am.

Locals reported that the stall had been closed at the time, which forced firefighters to break open the shutter to gain access. Initial reports suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical short cir-cuit within the stall, though the precise cause is still under investigation. The stall suffered significant damage, with its contents destroyed.

Later in the day, at approximately 2:50 pm, a second fire broke out at Jashoda Bhawan II, a six-storey residential and commercial building on Rashbehari Avenue in Gariahat. Police confirmed that the fire started amongst a pile of clothes on the first floor, which houses both flats and commercial properties.

Two fire tenders arrived at the scene, and the fire was quickly contained. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by authorities.