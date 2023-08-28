Firecrackers: TMC berates Suvendu for accusing state govt of failing to check illegal factories

kolkata: With the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari holding the state government responsible for allegedly failing to shut down illegal firecracker factories, the Trinamool Congress has hit back alleging that the Central government is responsible for the deaths in the earlier Egra explosion as withholding of funds for 100-day work forced the labourers to risk their lives.



Adhikari took to his social media account and wrote on X, alleging that the state government failed to regulate the firecracker industry.

He alleged that despite its assurance after the Egra blast in East Midnapore on May 16, that illegal factories will be brought down, the Duttapukur explosion took place.

He wrote: “It seems that it was merely a publicity stunt to diffuse the tension & public outrage at that time.

WB Govt being WB Govt have been dragging their feet on the issue and haven’t made any progress leave alone surveillance.”

Training his guns at the LoP, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh rebutted on X: “In his usual tactic of finger-pointing at the state government, LoP @SuvenduWB has conveniently forgotten to mention that: Those who lost their lives in Egra were driven to hazardous work due to the lack of opportunities under the 100 days of work scheme whose funds in Bengal have been frozen by the @BJP4India -led Centre. The prime accused, Krishnapada alias Bhanu Bag had sneaked his way into the party in association with none other than Suvendu Adhikari Pvt. Ltd. and left following the latter’s departure. It is about time Mr. Adhikari stopped throwing stones from his glass house!”