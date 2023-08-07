Firecrackers’ hub to be set up in Siliguri

Siliguri: A hub from where firecrackers will be sold will be set up in Siliguri. The district administration will look for land under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area for setting up the hub. Firecrackers can be sold by traders from the hub if they adhere to the rules and have a license. Several new firecracker factories are also coming up in Siliguri.



S Ponnambalam, district magistrate (DM) of Darjeeling, said this after a meeting with the firecracker traders at Mainak Tourist Lodge, in Siliguri, on Monday. “The traders came to me with a few proposals. Among them was the setting up of a hub for selling firecrackers. We will try to set up the hub in the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area. On the other hand, if any new company wants to set up a firecracker factory, they can apply to us after following all the prerequisite rules and guidelines. We will provide them the permission,” said the DM.

Every year during the festival season, environmentalists and the district administration request people to use green crackers. However, it has come to the notice that many people sell spurious firecrackers. With the aim of stopping this, the traders requested the DM to set up a hub where quality firecrackers will be sold adhering to guidelines.

Discussions were held regarding land for the hub and new factories. There is one firework production unit in Phansidewa.

All the firecracker shops in the city will be shifted to the hub once it is built. The district magistrate said that the state government will provide guidelines on making and selling of firecrackers to the traders soon.

Babla Roy, chairman of All Bangla Fireworks Development Association, said: “Firework factories are being built in different districts of the state. Land has also been sought for a firecrackers’ hub here.

Traders will be able to sell the crackers from there.”