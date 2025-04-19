Firearms seizure at Haroa by STF

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police seized three firearms along with several rounds of bullet from Haroa in North 24-Parganas on Thursday afternoon.

According to STF officials, on Thursday afternoon, acting on a tip off, STF personnel intercepted a car in the Haroa area. During a search of the car, cops found one single-barrel long firearm, one double barrel breech loading firearm and one improvised 7mm semi-automatic pistol with two empty magazines. Police also found six rounds of 12 bore live ammunition and 11 rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition from the car. Police learnt that the arms were being taken somewhere for sale. Police registered a case at the Haroa Police Station against the four accused under the Arms Act and the probe is being taken over by the STF. The four accused Amirul Mondal, Habil Mollah, Abu Sahid Gazi and Giyasuddin Gazi of Haroa are being grilled to find out the procurement source of the arms.

Sources informed that despite a separate case having been registered against the four persons in connection with the raid and seizure, cops are trying to find out if this case has any connection with the smuggling of arms from the registered arms dealers. Earlier, STF had sealed two registered firearms selling shops from where several arms and ammunitions were allegedly smuggled out and sold to the criminals.

Cops are trying to find out whether the four arrested on Thursday have any link to that racket or the arms found were smuggled out from any of the arms shops or not.