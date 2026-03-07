Firearm used in February 23 Beniapukur shootout recovered

Kolkata: Kolkata Police recovered three firearms in three separate incidents on Thursday, including one linked to the Beniapukur shootout that took place on February 23.



On the night of February 23, a youth was shot in the legs following an altercation. During the investigation, police learnt that the injured youth, Md Niyaz, was standing in front of his residence when he noticed a disturbance nearby involving a group of children.

As he intervened to stop them from abusing each other, a youth allegedly involved in several crimes, including theft and extortion, arrived at the spot and got into an altercation with him. The situation, however, cooled down after local residents intervened.

It is alleged that later that night, a few youths called Niyaz outside his house. When he came out, the prime accused, identified as Salman, shot him twice in the legs while others held him so that he could not retaliate.

During the probe, police arrested the accused persons, including Salman and his associates. One of the arrestees, identified as Amit Dey alias Suraj, who is currently in police custody, confessed that he had concealed a single-shot firearm after the crime.

Acting on his statement, police recovered the firearm used in the incident.

In another incident, the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Detective Department arrested a man identified as Krishna Kumar Chettry alias Kailu from Watgunge with a firearm on Thursday night.

Around the same time, another person, identified as Md Akbar alias Kalo, was intercepted by cops from Jorasanko police station on Ram Prasad Saha Lane. During a search, police recovered a country-made firearm and a bullet from him. A case was later initiated at Jorasanko Police Station, and Akbar was arrested.