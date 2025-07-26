Fire wreaks havoc at Bengali TV sets

KOLKATA: A devastating fire broke out at Macneill Studio in South 24-Parganas on Thursday evening, reducing major portions of the studio complex to ashes.

The fire, believed to have originated from a suspected short circuit, quickly engulfed multiple floors, causing extensive damage. No casualties or injuries were reported. At present, the Bengali TV serial ‘Bullet Sarojini’ is being shot at the studio.

Fortunately, the cast and crew had wrapped up their shoot earlier in the evening and had already left the premises when the incident occurred. While ‘Bullet Sarojini’ escaped unscathed, the blaze wreaked havoc on several other shooting floors. Particularly hard-hit were the sets of now-concluded popular serials such as ‘Dui Shalik’ and ‘Malabodol’. Shooting of ‘Bullet Sarojini’ was halted on Friday, but the crew is likely to resume shooting from Saturday.