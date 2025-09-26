Fire station proposed for Karandighi; DPR preparation ‘begins’

Raiganj: In response to a long-standing demand of the locals, an initiative has been taken to set up a fire station at Karandighi in North Dinajpur district. The move has been spearheaded by local MLA Gautam Paul.

A government plot of around two acres has reportedly been identified at Botolbari, beside National Highway 12 (formerly NH-34). Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), North Dinajpur, visited the site on Wednesday afternoon and “began preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR)”.

Speaking on the development, MLA Gautam Paul said: “After any fire incident in Karandighi, the fire brigade comes either from Dalkhola, about 25 km away, or from Raiganj, about 35 km away. By the time they arrive, everything is already damaged. For years, locals have demanded a fire station in Karandighi. We proposed the matter to the state government, and they asked for a DPR. A government plot has been marked at Botolbari, and the PWD has started preparing the DPR for the fire station.”

Confirming the progress, Jayanta Kumar Chakraborty, Executive Engineer of PWD, said: “On Wednesday, we measured the plot and initiated preparation of the DPR, which will be sent to the state government soon. Based on this, funds will be allotted for the project.”