Fire services prepare for festive season

KOLKATA: The state Fire and Emergency Services department is gearing up for the upcoming festive season to respond to emergency calls promptly.

On Friday, state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose informed that inspection of the major Puja pandals led by the Director General (DG), Fire, Sanjoy Mukherjee will start from Monday to check the preparedness.

Also, the Fire and Emergency Services department will reach out to

people through several camps in 25 Puja pandals across Kolkata to make them aware of the dos and don’ts in case of any emergency.

People will also be sensitised about how to prevent fire and stay safe from any electrical hazard

or accidents.This apart, during the festive season,

about 96 additional fire stations will be set up across the state which would start functioning from Durga Puja days and will continue till Kali Puja.

For Chandannagar and its adjacent areas, such fire stations will function till the Jagadhattri Puja ends. Apart from fire tenders, motorcycles fitted with firefighting

equipment will also be kept standby at the fire stations for quick movement.

“Our camps will be organised even during the Kali Puja and Jagadhattri Puja as well. Fire department is always at the service of people so that they can enjoy the festive season,” said Bose.