Fire safety measures mandatory for businesses, says minister

Kolkata: State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose has urged business owners to ensure the implementation of basic fire safety measures at their establishments to avert loss of life in the event of a fire.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 58th Garment Fair, Bose said: “Everyone should be able to conduct business but necessary precautions must be taken. In recent times, there have been several fire incidents that occurred due to a lack of preventive measures by the concerned authorities. Fire audits must be carried out, and fire safety rules and regulations must be strictly followed. My department stands ready to provide all possible support to the business community.”

The minister referred to two recent fire tragedies — one at a chemical factory in Barasat, where no firefighting system was in place and another at a hotel in Mechua, Central Kolkata, which claimed the lives of 14 people. In the Mechua incident, there had reportedly been an attempt to convert a bar into a lounge. He maintained that the process of receiving fire clearances has been simplified by the department and all officials have been directed to extend cooperation to the businessmen.

The 58th Garment Fair and B2B Expo that kicked off at Science City will be held till July 9. The fair is spread within 2 lac sqft area and has 400 stalls.

The Fair, organised by the West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Dealers Association (WBGMDA), is showcasing a wide selection of readymade garments for kids, men and women. It is projected to generate commercial dealings valued at around Rs 1200-1500 crore in the wholesale market.