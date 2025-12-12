Fire ravages Ramgarh Market, 20 shops gutted

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Ramgarh area in Patuli near Gangulybagan after a major fire broke out in a market late on Thursday night, triggering panic among residents.

Although no one was injured, at least 20 shops were gutted and several others were partially damaged.

According to sources, around 1.30 am, a fire erupted at Ramgarh Bazar and quickly spread due to dry weather conditions. Residents who first spotted the flames alerted neighbours, following which police and the fire brigade were informed. Four fire tenders reached the spot within minutes and three more were later deployed. With many shops stocked with inflammable materials, the blaze intensified, but firefighters managed to bring it under control after nearly five hours. The fire was completely extinguished around 11 am on Friday.

Local councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta and MLA Debabrata Majumdar visited the site during the night and also spoke to Mayor Firhad Hakim. Dasgupta said the market, nearly 40 years old, houses about 40–50 shops. He has reportedly requested state government assistance for affected traders, including support for reconstruction.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, though the exact cause and the full extent of damage are yet to be determined.