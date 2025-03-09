Fire near Santoshpur Rly Stn disrupts train services

Kolkata: Train services were disrupted at the Sealdah Budge Budge section of the Eastern Railway (ER) after a major fire broke at certain shanties and food stalls adjacent to the Santoshpur Railway Station on Sunday morning. No injury reported

The fire was doused after almost two hours using three fire tenders. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, fire broke out at a shanty adjacent to the Santoshpur Railway Station. Flames spread to other shanties and shops whose occupants were evacuated. Around 6:45 am, the flames started raging towards the Railway track. The station master communicated to his superiors and the train services were stopped as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, three fire tenders were pressed into action. After almost 50 minutes the blaze was brought under control. However, the blaze was completely doused after almost two hours.

The train services had resumed from 7:37 am after fire was controlled.

Due to the incident, several local trains in the section were delayed. In a statement, the ER authorities stated: “Train movements in Sealdah-Budge Budge section had to be controlled from 06:45 hrs to 07:37 hrs today (09.03.2025) due to fire broke out in shanties near Up Platform No. 2 of Santoshpur station.

The train movements were controlled during the period as a precautionary measure. As a sequel to this, 8 local trains of Sealdah-Budge Budge section were delayed enroute for about 15 minutes each on an average.”