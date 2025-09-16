MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Fire near Santoshpur Railway Stn
Bengal

Fire near Santoshpur Railway Stn

BY Team MP16 Sept 2025 11:44 PM IST

Kolkata: Train services on the Sealdah–Budge Budge section of Sealdah Division were disrupted for over two hours on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in shops adjacent to platform one of Santoshpur Railway Station in South 24-Parganas.

According to Railway officials, the blaze started around 7:15 am in makeshift stalls. Thick smoke engulfed the platform, forcing authorities to halt both up and down train movements to protect the rakes. Services resumed around 9:30 am once the flames were brought under control. Officials said at least five local trains were cancelled, while another five were delayed en route.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X