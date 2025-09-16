Fire near Santoshpur Railway Stn

Kolkata: Train services on the Sealdah–Budge Budge section of Sealdah Division were disrupted for over two hours on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in shops adjacent to platform one of Santoshpur Railway Station in South 24-Parganas.

According to Railway officials, the blaze started around 7:15 am in makeshift stalls. Thick smoke engulfed the platform, forcing authorities to halt both up and down train movements to protect the rakes. Services resumed around 9:30 am once the flames were brought under control. Officials said at least five local trains were cancelled, while another five were delayed en route.