Fire in plastic godown near EM Bypass, no injuries

Kolkata: Tension prevailed in the Mathpukur area off EM Bypass on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a plastic godown located behind a five-star hotel.

While police claimed that five fire tenders were deployed, sources said eight engines were pressed into service to douse the flames, which took nearly four hours to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. According to sources, the fire started around 1 pm in the meter box of the plastic godown located in the Manasatala area. Within minutes, the flames spread rapidly and the entire factory was engulfed.

Local residents claimed they heard multiple explosions but were unsure about what had caused them.

They also alleged that the fire tenders arrived late. However, firefighters reportedly said that the approach road was too narrow, which delayed their entry to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control around 3:30 pm and fully extinguished by 5 pm. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined.