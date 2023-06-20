Fire in central oxygen supply room of Darjeeling Sadar Hosp

Darjeeling: A major disaster was averted by prompt action by the staff helped by local residents, as a fire broke out in the oxygen storage room at the Darjeeling hospital on Monday evening. The central oxygen supply will remain shut as of now owing to security reasons until the maintenance experts give a green signal. Alternative arrangements have been made for the supply of oxygen to the CCU.



The fire broke out at around 7:10 pm at the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital located near the Chowk Bazar in the heart of Darjeeling town.

“I was standing outside when I heard an explosion. I rushed to the oxygen room to find that a fire had broken out. There was smoke and fire in the room with hardly anything visible. I immediately asked the other staff members to fetch the fire extinguishers,” stated Amir Gurung, an ambulance driver. He along with others started extinguishing the fire when civil defence personnel also arrived with more extinguishers.

“With this, we managed to control and then douse the fire. In the meantime, the fire brigade also arrived,” stated Gurung.

“The fire could have been caused by a short circuit from a motor line. Prompt action helped avert a major fire incident. We used around eight fire extinguishers to control the flames. The central oxygen supply will remain closed for security reasons. We have already notified the oxygen plant maintenance company. They will come on Tuesday and thoroughly check the plant. Till then, we have alternative arrangements, including oxygen concentrators for the CCU,’’ stated Dr Subasish Chanda, Superintendent, Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.