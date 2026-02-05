Fire guts several shops in Mandirbazar

Kolkata: Several shops were gutted at a market of Lakshmikantapur in Mandirbazar, South 24-Parganas, after a fire broke out late on Tuesday night.

Though no one was injured, several shop owners incurred a huge loss as their shops were gutted, while a few others were partially damaged. It is suspected that the fire was triggered due to a short circuit. According to sources, late on Tuesday night, fire broke out at a shop in Bijoyganj market in Lakshmikantapur of Mandirbazar. Local residents woke up to an explosion of an LPG cylinder and spotted the fire. Immediately, the police and fire brigade were informed.

Within a while, two fire tenders were pressed into action. After almost four hours, the fire was doused early on Wednesday morning. The shop owners claimed the total loss of the gutted shops will be in crores of rupees.

They have reportedly demanded assistance from the district administration to start their shops again. It has been learnt that a list of shops is being prepared that were gutted by the administration.