Fire guts Pragati Maidan furniture workshop, no injuries reported

Kolkata: After two fire incidents in the city on Wednesday and Thursday in Bowbazar and Burrabazar, another fire broke out on Friday afternoon at a furniture workshop in the Pragati Maidan area.

According to sources, the fire broke out around 3 pm at a furniture workshop near PC Chandra Garden at Arupota in the Pragati Maidan area. Police and the fire brigade were immediately informed.

Initially, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As the intensity of the flames increased, 10 more fire tenders were pressed into service in phases. The workshop, which contained a large quantity of inflammable materials, was completely gutted.

Fire brigade officials said the blaze was brought under control around 6.20 pm. Firefighters, however, continued operations to douse residual flames and ensure there were no pocket fires. No injuries were reported till the filing of this report. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out at a godown in the Burrabazar area. Locals noticed smoke billowing from the premises and alerted others, leading to the immediate evacuation of the building. Six fire tenders brought the fire under control around 6.30 pm. No injuries were reported, but the incident triggered controversy over the storage of inflammable materials in a congested area.

On Wednesday morning, another fire had broken out at a furniture store in Bowbazar, triggering panic among residents. Traffic movement along B.B. Ganguly Street from Central Avenue was suspended for a couple of hours due to the incident. The fire was eventually doused after nearly seven hours with the help of 10 fire tenders.