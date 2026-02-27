Fire guts eateries, shops in Darj, Balurghat; one injured

Siliguri/Balurghat: Two separate fire incidents in North Bengal early Thursday caused extensive property damage, destroying eateries in Darjeeling district and gutting several roadside shops in Balurghat.



In the first incident, a major blaze broke out in Dudhia under the Terai region of Kurseong subdivision in Darjeeling district, completely reducing two eateries to ashes. The fire reportedly erupted in the early hours and spread rapidly, prompting locals to alert the police at Garidhura Outpost. Two fire engines from Naxalbari and Matigara fire stations rushed to the spot and, after sustained efforts, managed to bring the flames under control, preventing further spread. An elderly man sustained injuries in the incident and was provided medical assistance. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out around 4 am at the Bridge Kali area along National Highway 512 in Balurghat, gutting six roadside shops, including a wooden furniture outlet and a steel goods store.

Three fire engines reached the scene around 4.25 am and battled the blaze for several hours with assistance from police and the electricity department.

Eyewitness Sourav Das said the flames intensified within minutes. A senior fire official stated that prima facie the blaze may have been caused by a short circuit or combustible materials. Detailed investigations are underway in both cases.