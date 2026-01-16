Fire guts chemical godown in Burrabazar

Kolkata: Within a day of the fire incident in Bowbazar, another fire broke out at a godown full of chemicals in Burrabazar on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic among the local people.

According to sources, on Thursday, around 2:30 pm, fire broke out at the said godown. Locals noticed smoke billowing from the godown and alerted residents, prompting an immediate evacuation of the building. Police, the fire brigade and CESC were informed, and power supply to the premises was cut. Initially, two fire tenders were deployed, later reinforced by four more.

As the godown stored chemicals, firefighters used foam to tackle the blaze amid thick black smoke. The fire was fully extinguished by 6.30 pm. No injuries were reported. However, the incident sparked controversy over the storage of inflammable materials in a congested area. Police are now trying to trace the person using the godown to ascertain whether necessary permissions were obtained.