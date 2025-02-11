Fire guts about 25 huts in Taratala’s KPT Colony; Mayor assures assistance

Kolkata: Within just two days of the fire at a slum in Narkeldanga, a fire broke out at the KPT Colony in Taratala on Monday evening.

Though no injury was reported, at least 25 huts were gutted. Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim rushed to the spot and assured the people residing at those huts of all sorts of assistance.

According to police, around 7:15 pm on Monday, the fire had broken out in a hut and started spreading to other huts.

An abandoned building of the Kolkata Port Trust was also gutted. Meanwhile, six fire tenders were pressed into action.

A section of local residents claimed that several LPG cylinders had exploded and aggravated the flames.

Around 9:45 pm, the fire was doused.

It is suspected that around 20 huts in the colony were gutted.

The Mayor, while visiting the spot, said: “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained by the Fire department. We are with the families who have lost their homes.”