Fire erupts in Siliguri-Malda bound Demu train engine

Raiganj: A fire broke out in the rear engine of the Siliguri–Malda DEMU train at Gaisal Railway Station in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday afternoon, leading to panic among passengers and causing disruptions in rail services along the route.

The incident occurred around 1:55 pm as the train was departing Gaisal Station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Islampur Police Station. Upon noticing flames and smoke emanating from the rear engine, the train guard promptly alerted the driver, who halted the train, allowing passengers to evacuate safely. Eyewitnesses reported that many passengers jumped from the train in fear; however, no major injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Islampur fire station, along with trained railway staff and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, responded swiftly to the emergency. The blaze was brought under control after approximately two hours, but the engine was completely gutted. The incident led to significant disruptions in train services, with several trains halted at Aluabari and Kishanganj stations for hours. The Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express was detained at Gunjaria station due to this.

Md Jalaluddin, a resident of Jagir Vasti in Islampur and a passenger on the affected train, recounted the experience: “When our train was departing Gaisal station, it suddenly stopped and we heard shouting. After getting down, we saw black smoke and flames coming from the rear engine. Passengers were jumping from the train in fear, but we were saved because the driver had already stopped the train.”

RR Bharati, an official from the Northeast Frontier Railway’s Katihar Division overseeing the maintenance of the Siliguri–Katihar DEMU, stated: “The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No casualties or injuries have been reported. All railway staff, fire brigade personnel and RPF officials worked together to control the situation. An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason for the fire.” Tuesday’s incident brought back memories of a major accident in 1999. On 2 August 1999, the Awadh Assam Express and the Brahmaputra Mail carrying about 2,500 people collided at Gaisal.