Fire engulfs Southern Avenue flat, no injuries reported

Kolkata: Just a day after a fire broke out at a tower of the Urbana housing complex in Anandapur, triggering panic among the residents, a fire broke out at a flat on Southern Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.



Four fire tenders were pressed into action within a while, and the fire was doused after almost two hours.

According to sources, on Tuesday, around 12:05 pm a fire broke out at a flat on the 8th floor of a 14 storied apartment building at 116, Southern Avenue. While the residents of the flat rushed out, the other residents felt a burning smell and became alert. The residents became panicked as the building black smoke was spreading all over the building. Within a few moments, the entire building was evacuated. Several elderly residents faced tremendous difficulties while climbing down the stairs. After a while, two fire tenders were pressed into action.

Around 2:10 p.m the fire was doused. However, it is not clear how the fire was triggered. No injury was reported. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained as well.