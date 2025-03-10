Fire engulfs moving NBSTC bus in Maynaguri

Jalpaiguri: A moving bus of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) caught fire near Maynaguri town, triggering panic among passengers.

The incident occurred around 10 am when the bus, travelling from Malbazar to Jalpaiguri via Maynaguri, suddenly started emitting smoke upon reaching the Devinagar area. Sensing danger, the driver immediately stopped the bus, allowing passengers to evacuate quickly. Moments later, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. A fire engine from the Maynaguri fire station arrived at the scene, but by then, the interior of the bus had been reduced to ashes. Fortunately, no passengers were injured, though the driver sustained minor injuries.

NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy termed the incident “very unfortunate” and stated: “The bus, a 12-year-old vehicle from the Malbazar depot, suddenly started emitting smoke, which quickly turned into a massive fire. While no passengers were harmed, our driver suffered minor injuries.

Our officials are at the site and an investigation is underway to determine the cause. Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit may have triggered the fire. Notably, this is the fourth such incident in the last three years.”