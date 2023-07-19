Fire engulfs 4 shops in Baxirhat Bazaar

A major fire was averted in Baxirhat Bazaar in the Cooch Behar district. However, four shops were gutted in the fire on Tuesday night. Among them were two vegetable shops and two betel nut shops. However, the cause of the fire and who extinguished it is not yet known, raising questions about the incident.Shopkeeper Sushil Adhikari stated: “On Wednesday morning, we received a call that our shop had been burnt to ashes. Total four shops were burnt down. We have no information on how the fire started or how it was doused. Estimated loss is around Rs 70,000 to Rs. 80,000.” Shopkeepers intend to file a written complaint with the police for probe.