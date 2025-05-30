Fire drill held at Kolkata airport

Kolkata: The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport, Kolkata, on Thursday conducted a hot fire drill mimicking an aircraft crash.

The Kolkata airport shared the drill took place at 3:48 pm. The full-scale simulation mimicked an aircraft crash within the airport premises to test response capabilities. Sixteen Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) personnel and nine CISF personnel participated, deploying two ARFF vehicles and two ambulances.

The drill aimed to achieve a 138-second response time from the initial alert and control the fire within one minute, meeting critical aviation safety benchmarks. The exercise validated emergency response plans, enhanced inter-agency coordination, and strengthened readiness across prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery phases. The airport director, PR Beuria emphasised the airport’s commitment to safety through rigorous, realistic training.