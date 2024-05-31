Fire destroys 6 shops in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Six shops were burnt to ashes in Cooch Behar’s Dodearhat Bazar on Friday. Upon receiving the news, two fire engines rushed to the spot. After a long effort, the blaze was brought under control. A total of six shops, including salons, tailoring, bicycle and jewellery shops, were gutted.



However, the rest of the shops were saved as the blaze was brought under control in time.On Friday, locals noticed the fire and informed the traders. The cops from Pundibari Police Station rushed to the scene. Initially, it is believed that the fire started due to a short circuit. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

According to the traders, a total loss of around Rs 30 lakh has been incurred. Subhash Mondal, a tailoring shopkeeper affected by the fire, said: “There were items worth around Rs 8 to 10 lakh inside the shop. At around 5 am, someone called to say that my shop was on fire. When I arrived, I saw that everything inside the shop was burnt to ashes.” Cycle shop owner Subhash Das said: “In the morning, I got news that the shop was on fire. However, the Fire department did a good job and the other shops were saved.

Everything is gone now and I am disoriented. Some help from the administration would be of great assistance.”