Fire breaks out at slum; 5 huts gutted, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread in Kankurgachi area after a fire broke out at a slum adjacent to a shopping mall on Friday night.

According to sources, around 8:15 pm on Friday, a fire broke out inside a hut which subsequently spread to others.

Initially three fire tenders were pressed into action but later two more fire tenders were added to the fleet. Around 9:30 pm, the blaze was controlled.

Due to the fire, at least five huts were gutted. Till last reports came in, the cooling process was being carried out to ensure that there was no pocket fire.

No reports of any injury have been received.