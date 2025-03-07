Fire breaks out under Karala Bridge, none hurt

Jalpaiguri: A fire broke out in a pile of garbage under the Karala Bridge in the Dinbazar area of Jalpaiguri on Thursday morning, causing panic among local traders. Two fire engines responded quickly and brought the blaze under control, preventing a major disaster.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke from the garbage pile on the riverbank before it caught fire. Firefighters took about an hour-and-a-half to douse the flames. The pile contained fruit cartons, straw, packing boxes and paper. Fire officials suspect a discarded cigarette may have sparked the fire. Local businessman Lal Singh, recalling the 2015 fire that destroyed 117 shops in Dinbazar, said: “My shop and home are nearby. I was terrified when I saw the fire. If it had spread at night, the damage could have been severe. Traders must be responsible for waste disposal.” Dinbazar Businessmen Welfare Association President Malay Saha urged stricter waste management. “The municipality must stop garbage dumping on the riverbank and ensure regular removal.” Municipality chairperson Papiya Paul, council chairman Sandeep Mahato and Swarup Mandal inspected the site. Paul stated: “Fruit sellers have been dumping waste from the bridge. We’ve warned them and will impose fines if it continues. The accumulated garbage will be cleared.”

The incident brought back memories of the devastating May 7, 2015 fire, which reduced the Tin Shed Market in Dinbazar to ashes, destroying 117 shops. Traders, still haunted by that tragedy, were alarmed by Thursday’s fire, fearing a repeat of the past.