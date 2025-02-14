Fire breaks out near Sealdah flyover, none hurt; Mayor assures ‘all help’

Kolkata: Within a week of the fire incidents in Narkeldanga, Taratala and at a school in Karaya, a major fire broke out adjacent to the Sealdah flyover on Thursday night, triggering panic among the local people.

The fire was doused after almost eight hours with the help of 10 fire tenders. No injury was reported.

Sources said around 10:50 pm on Thursday, a fire broke out at a tea stall adjacent to the Sealdah flyover. It quickly spread to other shops. Local people claimed that several LPG cylinders exploded which aggravated the flames. Initially, four fire tenders were pressed into action but later six more were added to the fleet. Due to the narrow passage beneath the flyover, fire tenders were parked on the approach road of the flyover from where water was sprayed.

Though police claimed that the fire was extinguished around 12:45 am, the Fire and Emergency Services department claimed that it was doused after efforts throughout the night. The fire was contained around 1 am. The cooling process was carried out till around 7 am on Friday. In another incident, a minor fire broke out at a sweet shop on Friday afternoon in the Narkeldanga area. Around 4:30 pm, a fire broke out inside the shop located on Gas Street. Two fire tenders doused the flames within a few hours. No one was injured in the incident.

In the past seven days, two major fire incidents took place in Taratala and Narkeldanga. One person died in the Narkeldanga incident on February 8. Over the incident, a clash had broken out between two groups of people. Mayor Firhad Hakim had been to the spot and assured of all assistance for those affected in the fire incident.