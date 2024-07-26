Fire breaks out in running bus, none hurt

Kolkata: Tension spread near M G Road on Central Avenue after a bus was caught on fire while moving along the road on Thursday morning.

One fire tender doused the flames within a short period of time. According to sources, around 8:45 am on Thursday, a minibus from Birati-BBD Bag route was moving towards M G Road along Central Avenue. After crossing the Muktaram Babu street, suddenly the driver noticed some issues with the engine. Despite trying to shut it down to restart it again, the engine was not stopping.

Suddenly, black smoke started coming out from the bonnet of the bus. Immediately the passengers were evacuated. Traffic cops on duty informed the fire brigade following which one fire tender was pressed into action. The fire was doused within a short span of time. No injury was reported. Meanwhile, a major traffic snarl took place as many cars and buses stopped at a safe distance to avoid any injury and damage to other vehicles. However, after about 15 minutes, cops managed to start normal vehicular movement and cleared the congestion within half-an-hour. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.