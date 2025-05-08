Fire breaks out in Poddar Court area and Sector V in separate incidents

Kolkata: Tension spread in Poddar Court area after a fire broke out at a shop of electrical goods on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was doused after two-and-a-half hours using seven fire tenders. According to sources, on Wednesday around 12:05 pm, a fire broke out at an electrical good’s shop located on the ground floor of 18, Rabindra Sarani. Within a few moments, the area was covered in thick black smoke. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed.

The building was also evacuated for safety reasons. Initially, local people tried to put out the fire, but failed. After a while four fire tenders were pressed into action. Later three more fire tenders were sent. Around 1:15 pm, the blaze was brought under control. The blaze was completely doused around 2:30 pm. Apart from this, another fire broke out at a heap of garbage in a vacant land in Sector V, Salt Lake triggering panic among the daily commuters. Around 10:50 am on Wednesday, the fire broke out near the Webel crossing. Immediately, the traffic cops suspended the traffic on the lane beside which the fire had broken out.

After a while, one fire tender from the Bidhannagar fire station arrived and doused the flames within a short period of time. However, due to suspension of vehicular movement on one flank, a minor traffic congestion took place. However, with prompt action by the traffic cops, the congestion was cleared within half-an-hour. Sources informed that the said plot has been vacant for the past several years and a section of people dump garbage there. Earlier, on at least five occasions fire had broken out there.