Fire breaks out in Panchanan Barma Univ

Cooch Behar: A fire broke out in an electrical panel at Panchanan Barma University in Cooch Behar during final semester exams. University employees quickly extinguished the blaze.



According to university sources, the staff noticed smoke coming from the electrical panel room on the ground floor on Monday. They promptly controlled the blaze with their own efforts. The incident left the entire university without electricity, disrupting exams.

This isn’t the first time such an incident has occurred at the university. University sources warned that without quick resolution, a major accident could occur. Examination candidate Arindam Saha said: “During the exam, the electricity went off suddenly, plunging the room into darkness and stopping the fans. It caused significant problems. I didn’t know the reason for the outage until after the exam, when I found out there was a fire.”

University employee Souvik Dhar added: “At around 2 pm, the electricity suddenly went off upstairs. I came down and saw our electric panel had caught fire. I quickly controlled the blaze with a fire extinguisher. No major damage was reported but this problem has been going on since long. This matter needs urgent attention.”