Fire breaks out in Mahestala area, several shanties gutted

Kolkata: Several shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in the city’s Mahestala area on Thursday evening, officials said.

Seven fire tenders battled the flames from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm before containing it.

There were no reports of injuries or casualties, officials said. The cause of the fire was being ascertained.

On December 17 evening a major fire broke out at a slum near Eco Park in New Town, where 20 fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire was doused after almost 18 hours. The presence of highly inflammable materials in the slum further fuelled the blaze, giving it a devastating intensity.