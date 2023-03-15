Fire breaks out in godown, none hurt

KOLKATA: Tension spread near Technopolis More in Salt Lake Sector-V on Tuesday afternoon, following a fire broke out inside a BSNL godown.

Thick black smoke covered the area which created panic among the local people. Due to the incident, traffic movement was temporarily suspended there. The movement of vehicles was diverted through other roads.

According to sources, the fire broke out inside the godown premises around 1:20 pm. Local residents claimed that primarily the flames were seen in a bush which quickly started spreading. As the BSNL authority had kept cables without covering, those were also gutted. Due to inflammable objects, the fire started spreading. Initially three fire tenders including two from Sector V and one from New Town were pressed into action. Later four more fire tenders were sent from the Maniktala and Canal West fire stations.The fire was controlled around 5:30 pm the fire was controlled. Later cooling process was carried for about one and a half hours more. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.