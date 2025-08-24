Fire breaks out in Anandapur shoe factory

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Anandapur’s Gulshan Colony on Saturday afternoon, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and triggering panic among residents of the densely populated neighbourhood.

The blaze, which started around 2.20 pm inside the factory, was located in Ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Columns of black smoke were visible from nearby high-rises, prompting residents to alert the authorities.

Some locals also made desperate attempts to douse the flames before fire tenders reached the spot.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service, but the congested and narrow lanes made it impossible for them to access the spot directly.

Firefighters were forced to operate with hose pipes from outside the premises, which delayed the response and allowed the flames to spread further inside the factory.

After more than an hour of effort, the blaze was finally brought under control around 3.45 pm.

Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and will only be determined after the cooling process is completed.

Meanwhile, the extent of property damage inside the factory premises is still being assessed.