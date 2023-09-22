Fire breaks out in a furniture shop in Siliguri

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out in a wooden furniture shop in the Palpara area of Matigara in Siliguri on Thursday night.



Furniture worth about Rs 3 crore was gutted in the blaze.

Manaranjan Kaviraj, the owner of the shop, said that he and his staff had closed the shop at around 8:30 pm on Thursday and left for home. Later, at night, they got a call that a fire had broken out at the shop.

At first, two fire tenders arrived and tried to douse the fire. Later, when the intensity of the blaze increased, one more fire engine was called in.

It took around 2 hours to douse the flames. The fire had broken out from a short circuit, said an official.

On Friday morning, Bhola Ghosh, the vice-president of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad visited the spot and assured of all help to the owner of the shop.